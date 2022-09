Perez went 3-for-4 with one double, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's win over Minnesota.

Perez tallied an RBI double off righty starter Bailey Ober to put Kansas City up 2-0 in the first inning. The catcher has been hot at the plate with four multi-hit performances in his last seven games, recording a .690 slugging percentage over 29 at-bats. In addition, the 32-year-old has knocked in a run in six straight games.