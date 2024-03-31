Share Video

Perez went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 11-0 win over the Twins.

Perez started off the game with a splash, launching a three-run home run off of Minnesota's starter Bailey Ober in the first inning, driving in teammates Bobby Witt and Vinnie Pasquantino in the process. He later added an RBI-single in the second inning and another base-knock in the third frame. Perez came into Sunday hitless through the first two games of the season, so he'll look to build off of his impressive performance moving forward.

