Royals' Salvador Perez: Three-run homer Wednesday

Perez went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Twins.

Perez went deep in the first inning to give the Royals an early three-run lead, though they'd eventually give it all back in the 8-5 loss. The backstop is hitting an uncharacteristically low .217 with a .257 OBP -- both of which would be career lows -- but he's provided solid power and run-producing abilities, all things considered, for being in the middle of the lineup ranked last in runs per game.