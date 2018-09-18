Royals' Salvador Perez: Thumb remains bothersome
Perez was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Pirates due to lingering soreness in his left thumb, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.
Perez missed seven games at the start of September with the thumb sprain, but had started five of the last six games. It doesn't appear as though the 28-year-old seriously aggravated the injury, and hopefully he'll be able to return to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale at Pittsburgh.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...