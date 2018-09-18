Royals' Salvador Perez: Thumb remains bothersome

Perez was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Pirates due to lingering soreness in his left thumb, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports.

Perez missed seven games at the start of September with the thumb sprain, but had started five of the last six games. It doesn't appear as though the 28-year-old seriously aggravated the injury, and hopefully he'll be able to return to the lineup for Wednesday's series finale at Pittsburgh.