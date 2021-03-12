Perez has focused on being more patient at the plate and taking more pitches this spring, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Perez has a career 3.4 percent walk rate and walked only 1.9 percent of the time across 156 plate appearances in 2020. He's already earned two free passes through 20 plate appearances in spring training games, as he has tried to scale back his aggressiveness. The approach may not last into the regular season, as Perez said that his primary focus will be on continuing to make plenty of hard contact.