Perez went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's loss against Miami.

Perez extended Kansas City's lead to 2-0 with an RBI single in the first inning before smacking a lead-off double in the eighth. After struggling the first few weeks of the season, Perez is batting .321 with a .955 OPS over his subsequent 34 games. The 33-year-old veteran has proven he's still one of the better fantasy options behind the plate. Perez is slashing .282/.316/.512 with 12 homers, 28 runs scored and 34 RBI through 228 plate appearances.