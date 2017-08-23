Royals' Salvador Perez: Two hits in Tuesday's return
Perez went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rockies.
The All-Star catcher showed no rust in his return to action from an oblique strain that cost him 16 games. Perez will need to be a big part of the Royals' offense down the stretch if the team wants to remain in the AL playoff picture, but his career-high .514 SLG and .824 OPS on the year suggest he's up to the task.
