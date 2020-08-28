Perez (eye) visited an eye specialist this week and remains without an official timeline for his return, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

The 30-year-old was diagnosed with central serious chorioretinopathy (fluid accumulation under the retina) after landing on the injured list Aug. 18, but there's been no indication of when he may be able to rejoin the team. Perez is eligible to be activated off the injured list Friday, but he should be considered out indefinitely until the team indicates otherwise. Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria should continue to split catching duties during his absence.