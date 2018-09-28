Royals' Salvador Perez: Will DH rest of weekend
Perez is expected to serve as the designated hitter for the remainder of the season after suffering a minor thumb injury, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
With Perez limited to the designated hitter slot, look for Cameron Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria to get the nod behind the dish for the final games of the 2018 campaign. Even with the Royals out of playoff contention, Perez will attempt to tough it out for the last weekend of the regular season.
