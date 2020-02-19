Royals' Salvador Perez: Won't catch early in spring

Perez will hit but won't catch in the Royals' first handful of spring games, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.

Perez has been practicing without restrictions after missing all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Royals will be careful not to overwork him early, but it appears that he'll have plenty of time to be ready for Opening Day. Whether or not he'll handle his typically heavy workload behind the plate early in the regular season remains to be seen.