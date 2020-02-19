Royals' Salvador Perez: Won't catch early in spring
Perez will hit but won't catch in the Royals' first handful of spring games, Lynn Worthy of The Kansas City Star reports.
Perez has been practicing without restrictions after missing all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Royals will be careful not to overwork him early, but it appears that he'll have plenty of time to be ready for Opening Day. Whether or not he'll handle his typically heavy workload behind the plate early in the regular season remains to be seen.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Restriction free•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Recovery remains on track•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Could be option at first base•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Throws from 45 feet•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Officially hits injured list•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Undergoes successful surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-only H2H points mock draft
Splitting up the player pool makes for sharper scarcities. Scott White looks at some of those...