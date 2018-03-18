The Royals designated Gaviglio for assignment Sunday.

Gaviglio spoiled any chance he had of cracking the Royals' Opening Day pitching staff by serving up eight runs on 13 hits and two walks over seven frames this spring. That performance will also result in him dropping off the team's 40-man roster after veteran reliever Justin Grimm was signed to a major-league deal in a corresponding move. If Gaviglio goes unclaimed off waivers, look for him to open the campaign in the rotation at Triple-A Omaha.