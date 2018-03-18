Royals' Sam Gaviglio: Designated for assignment
The Royals designated Gaviglio for assignment Sunday.
Gaviglio spoiled any chance he had of cracking the Royals' Opening Day pitching staff by serving up eight runs on 13 hits and two walks over seven frames this spring. That performance will also result in him dropping off the team's 40-man roster after veteran reliever Justin Grimm was signed to a major-league deal in a corresponding move. If Gaviglio goes unclaimed off waivers, look for him to open the campaign in the rotation at Triple-A Omaha.
More News
-
Royals' Sam Gaviglio: Won't start Sunday•
-
Royals' Sam Gaviglio: Next start pushed to Sunday•
-
Royals' Sam Gaviglio: Strikes out five in win over White Sox•
-
Royals' Sam Gaviglio: Strong in Kansas City debut•
-
Royals' Sam Gaviglio: Set to start Thursday•
-
Royals' Sam Gaviglio: Leading candidate for Thursday start•
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...