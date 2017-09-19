Gaviglio's next start will come Sunday against the White Sox, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.

Ian Kennedy (shoulder) will start Tuesday, but his return won't bump Gaviglio from the rotation. Instead the Royals will go with a six-man rotation, giving Gaviglio a chance to make two more starts before the end of the season. He has allowed three earned runs on 11 hits while posting an 8:3 K:BB in two starts (10 innings) since arriving to Kansas City.