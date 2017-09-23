Gaviglio will no longer start Sunday against the White Sox, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Ian Kennedy has been away from the team attending the birth of his child, but he's expected to rejoin the Royals in time to start Sunday's game, so Gaviglio will have his next start pushed back once again. It's still unclear when his next start will come at this point, but the the 27-year-old will no longer get two starts before the end of the season due to the rotation shuffle. He allowed just three runs in 10 innings through his first two starts for the Royals.