Long (1-1) allowed two walks and struck out one over one scoreless and hitless inning to earn the win Thursday over the Guardians.

Long took a loss in his last outing, but he bounced back to get the win this time around. While he wasn't sharp with the two walks, he was able to keep runs off the board. Long hasn't been charged with an earned run yet, allowing two unearned runs on one hit and three walks with six strikeouts over 6.1 innings this season. He's been pitching in close games recently, but he still sees most of his action in the middle innings, so it's unlikely he gets a look for save chances any time soon.