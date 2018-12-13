Royals' Sam McWilliams: On to fourth organization
McWilliams was selected by the Royals with the second pick in the Rule 5 draft.
A 23-year-old righty, McWilliams got off to an excellent start at High-A for the Diamondbacks in 2018 before being sent to Tampa Bay as a player to be named later in a three-team trade that sent Steven Souza to Arizona. However, after the trade he logged a 5.02 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 100.1 innings at Double-A, prompting the Rays to leave him exposed to the Rule 5 draft. The Royals are an excellent landing spot for McWilliams, as they lack quality big-league arms in the bullpen and the rotation. Brad Keller, who was a Royals' Rule 5 pick in 2017, went on to have a very productive year in the rotation, and perhaps McWilliams will follow suit, although the odds suggest that is unlikely.
