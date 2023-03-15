Taylor was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.
Taylor will head to Omaha to start the 2023 campaign after appearing in 10 spring training contests, producing a .400 average with two homers, seven RBI, five runs and three stolen bases over 20 at-bats. After the impressive showing in the Cactus League, the 24-year-old certainly increased his chances of getting his first major-league call-up at some point this season. Considering Taylor can play both the infield and the outfield, he seems likely to be a long-term option for Kansas City.