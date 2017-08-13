Alexander (3-3) was charged with his second blown save Saturday, but picked up the win after Melky Cabrera's two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning led the Royals to a 5-4 win over the White Sox.

The 27-year-old owns an impressive 2.63 ERA through a career-high 34 games this season, but Alexander's performance has fallen off in recent weeks. In his last seven outings, the left-hander has surrendered five runs on 18 hits and two walks while blowing two saves.