Royals' Scott Alexander: Records first career save Tuesday
Alexander got the final out of Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rockies to pick up his first career big-league save.
Kelvin Herrera left the game with two outs and the bases loaded due to forearm tightness, and with Brandon Maurer struggling recently and Mike Minor having pitched earlier in the night, it was Alexander who got the call to finish things. If Herrera's injury proves to be a serious one, however, don't expect Alexander to factor into the ninth-inning mix on a regular basis.
