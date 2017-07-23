Alexander (2-3) picked up Saturday's win over the White Sox after stranding two inherited runners in his only inning of work.

With Chicago threatening to push their lead to 4-0, Alexander stepped in and delivered a motivating effort in relief of starter Jason Vargas. The Royals went on to score five runs in the bottom of the sixth, giving Alexander his second win this month. Now in his third MLB season, the southpaw has logged a career-high 27 appearances and 39 innings while posting an impressive 2.08 ERA.