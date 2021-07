Barlow allowed a run on two hits and struck out two in one inning in Thursday's 15-1 loss to Boston.

Barlow remains an effective reliever for Kansas City. Since the start of June, he's posted a 2.31 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB in 11.2 innings. The right-hander has pitched well throughout the year with a 2.09 ERA, and his 2.01 FIP indicates that he's earned his solid stat line so far. The reliever has added 11 holds, two saves and a 2-2 record.