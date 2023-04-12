Barlow (0-1) was charged with the loss and a blown save Tuesday against the Rangers after he allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning. He didn't strike out any batters.

The right-hander entered for the 10th inning with Kansas City leading 5-4 and retired the first two batters he faced, but a single and a walk set up Jonah Heim for a walkoff three-run homer. It's the first time Barlow has been scored on this season, but the outing will balloon his ERA for at least the next couple weeks. Barlow and Aroldis Chapman each have one save for the Royals this season as wins have been few and far between over the first couple weeks.