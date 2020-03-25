Barlow's spot in the big-league bullpen was safe when camp was suspended, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out four in 5.1 innings this spring. Flanagan referred to Barlow and Tim Hill as the Royals' setup men behind closer Ian Kennedy, although that doesn't mean one of them would be next up if the closer's role was all of a sudden up for grabs.