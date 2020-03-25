Royals' Scott Barlow: Bullpen role safe
Barlow's spot in the big-league bullpen was safe when camp was suspended, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
He allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out four in 5.1 innings this spring. Flanagan referred to Barlow and Tim Hill as the Royals' setup men behind closer Ian Kennedy, although that doesn't mean one of them would be next up if the closer's role was all of a sudden up for grabs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...