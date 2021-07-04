Barlow notched the save Saturday against Minnesota after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, giving up one hit and recording one strikeout.

Barlow had the task to defend a three-run lead in the top of the ninth inning and while he allowed Jorge Polanco to snatch a one-out single, he closed things out by striking out Nick Gordon and inducing Nelson Cruz to a groundout. Barlow has gone 4-for-5 in save chances this season and also has 11 holds, but perhaps the most important thing to note going forward is that he's been given the ball in each of the last two games where the Royals have needed a save. However, the Royals still seem to be deploying a committee approach to closing duties and that could continue to limit the upside of all the relievers involved.