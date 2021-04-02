Barlow allowed a hit and two walks and struck out four in 1.2 innings to earn a hold in Thursday's 14-10 win over the Rangers.

Barlow is in the mix for saves this year, but he entered Thursday's game in the seventh inning. He did well to keep the Rangers off the board, one of three Royals pitchers who achieved that in a high-scoring Opening Day game. Barlow was alright with a 4.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, seven holds and two saves in 32 appearances last year. The 28-year-old righty is likely to work in a setup role behind Greg Holland to begin 2021.