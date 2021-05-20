Barlow (2-1) allowed one walk and struck out two batters without allowing a run in two-thirds of an inning to earn the win Wednesday versus Milwaukee.

Barlow notched the last two outs of the seventh inning and became the pitcher of record when Kansas City pulled ahead in the bottom of the seventh. The right-hander has found a decent amount of success in a high-leverage role with a 2.38 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 32:10 K:BB across 22.2 innings. While he hasn't been the primary closer, he's logged one save, seven holds and a blown save in 21 appearances.