Barlow (3-2) allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the win Friday over the Guardians.

Barlow kept the game tied in the top of the ninth inning, and Michael Taylor delivered a walkoff single in the Royals' half of the frame. This was Barlow's first win since April 28, though he has continued to provide steady work as the Royals' main closer. The right-hander owns a 2.33 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB across 38.2 innings while going 13-for-15 in saves and adding four holds in 35 appearances.