Barlow allowed two hits and struck out two over two scoreless innings to earn the save in Monday's 2-1 win over the White Sox.

Barlow needed this one -- he allowed seven runs (three earns) across two appearances spanning one inning versus the Yankees in the Royals' previous series. The right-hander was able to finish off the multi-inning save on 27 pitches (20 strikes). He's now 17-for-20 in save chances with a 2.36 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 48:13 K:BB across 49.2 innings this year. Barlow's closer role should be considered safe for now, especially if he can string together a few scoreless outings.