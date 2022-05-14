Barlow saved Friday's 14-10 victory over the Rockies on Friday, striking out one in 1.1 innings.

Barlow earned his keep in the eighth inning when he induced a Brendan Rodgers flyout with the bases loaded and retired the side in order in the ninth to lock down his third save. Manager Mike Matheny notably had to pull co-closer Josh Staumont in the eighth after he loaded the bases and Barlow has received the last four Kansas City save chances. Barlow now owns a 1.23 ERA and 0.99 WHIP through 14.2 innings.