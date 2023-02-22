Barlow is working on a two-seam fastball to add to his pitch mix, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Barlow enters the year as the Royals' expected closer, though the offseason addition of Aroldis Chapman could create a committee. Rogers reports Barlow's two-seamer has been applauded by Royals hitters during camp, so the 30-year-old righty will likely continue to develop it as a fourth pitch to go with his four-seamer, slider and curveball. Barlow went 24-for-28 in saves with a 2.18 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 77:22 K:BB across 74.1 innings in 2022.