Barlow struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

The right-hander picked up just one save during the first month of the season, but he has a 1.15 ERA this year and has been rewarded with saves in three of his last four outings. While Josh Staumont appeared to be the favorite for ninth-inning work in April, Barlow seems to have reclaimed the closing duties since the start of May, and he's converted four of five save chances in 2022.