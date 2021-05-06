Barlow earned a hold with 1.1 perfect innings in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Cleveland. He struck out two.

Barlow was able to retire Harold Ramirez via groundout to end Cleveland's threat in the sixth inning. The 28-year-old Barlow then retired the side on 11 pitches in the seventh for his fifth hold of the season. Jakob Junis was charged with a blown save for allowing the game-tying home run to Jose Ramirez in the eighth inning. Barlow has been relatively effective with a 2.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 22:7 K:BB across 17.1 innings this season. He should continue to see mostly high-leverage work.