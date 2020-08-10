Barlow did not allow a baserunner and struck out two to earn the save Sunday against the Twins.

Trevor Rosenthal had pitched in each of the Royals' past two contests, meaning he was likely unavailable for Sunday's game. That gave Barlow the chance to step in and secure the save, and he did so on only 12 pitches. Barlow has been a strong member of the Royals' bullpen, striking out 12 and allowing only two earned runs across 10 innings this season. Even with that success, Rosenthal appears to be the top candidate to pitch in save situations for the time being.