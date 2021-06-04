Barlow pitched two hitless innings, allowing one walk and striking out a pair to secure the save in the win over the Twins on Thursday.

Barlow earned the multi-inning save as he kept the one-run lead intact. This was an important outing for the 28-year-old, as the closing situation in Kansas City is becoming more fluid and Barlow could see increased opportunities to finish games. He primarily serves as the setup man and boasts a 1.86 ERA and a 13.3 K/9. He has clearly been the most consistent reliever in the Royals' bullpen and is deserving of a share of the team's save situations.