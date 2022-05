Barlow allowed two hits and no walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's matinee win over the Orioles.

Barlow was charged with a blown save in his last outing, but he returned to form Sunday by picking up his second save of the season. The right-hander has split early-season closing duties with Josh Staumont, who also has two saves this year. Following Sunday's appearance, Barlow has posted a 1.46 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 12.1 innings.