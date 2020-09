Barlow allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts and zero walks during the ninth inning to record the save Tuesday at Cleveland.

The 28-year-old gave up a pair of one-out singles and was unable to keep the Indians off the board, but he was still able to notch the save since the Royals supplied him with a multi-run cushion. Barlow has two saves and three holds with a 2.86 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB through 22 innings this season and should continue operating in a high-leverage role.