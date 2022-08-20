Barlow (5-4) allowed a hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings to earn the extra-inning win Friday over the Rays.

Barlow's lone hit allowed came in the ninth inning, as Taylor Walls singled but was thrown out trying to advance to second. In the 10th, Barlow got more help from his defense, as initial runner Roman Quinn was caught attempting to steal third base. The tidy outing was Barlow's seventh scoreless one in August -- he's allowed just one run with a 12:2 K:BB through 10 innings this month. The Royals' closer has a 2.18 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 58:15 K:BB while adding 19 saves and five holds through 57.2 innings.