Barlow has recorded two saves while allowing no hits and one walk while striking out four over three scoreless innings to begin spring training.

Barlow saw plenty of usage during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. He converted on both of his save chances and posted a 4.20 ERA and 39:9 K:BB over 30 innings while making 32 relief appearances. Following his strong showing over a limited sample in 2020, Barlow worked during the offseason to physically prepare to pitch well over a full season, Lynn Worthy of the Kansas City Star reports. The right-hander has performed well early in spring training, but he'll likely begin the regular season in a setup role with Greg Holland the favorite to serve as the closer early in the year.