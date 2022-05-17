Barlow (2-1) took the loss Monday versus the White Sox. He allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings.

Barlow kept the game tied in the ninth inning, but he allowed a two-run home run to Luis Robert in the 10th. The Royals were unable to bounce back from that, giving Barlow his first loss of the year. The right-hander has been strong as the Royals' closer with a 1.56 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 16:5 K:BB, four saves and three holds in 15 appearances. The homer he allowed Monday was the second he's given up this year after surrendering only four long balls in 71 outings in 2021.