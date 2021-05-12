Barlow (1-1) allowed a run on a hit, a walk and a hit-by-pitch with two strikeouts in two-thirds of an inning. He took the loss Tuesday versus Detroit.

Barlow's lack of control Tuesday led to Detroit getting two runners aboard. Robbie Grossman then tagged a walkoff single to stick Barlow with his first loss of the season. The right-hander owns a 2.84 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 25:8 K:BB across 19 innings this season. He's picked up one save, five holds and a blown save while frequently serving in a high-leverage role.