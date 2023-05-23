Barlow (1-3) took the extra-inning loss Monday versus the Tigers, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 1.2 innings.

Barlow's 10.2-inning scoreless streak came to an end. He kept the game tied in the ninth inning but couldn't contain the Tigers' rally in the 10th, which culminated in a three-run double from Javier Baez. Barlow has a 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 27:10 K:BB through 19 innings this season, and he's generally pitched well of late, though save chances remain sparse while pitching for the 14-35 Royals. He's converted six of his seven save opportunities.