Barlow fired a scoreless ninth inning to pick up the save Sunday against the Guardians. He allowed one hit and struck out a batter in the process.

Barlow should've ended the game with a strikeout of Will Brennan, but things got extended after Brennan reached on a dropped third strikeout to bring the tying run to the plate. Barlow wound up getting Myles Straw to line out to close out the game and grab his second save in June. The 30-year-old now sits at a 4.09 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 44:16 K:BB over 33 innings this year. He's certainly could be another trade candidate for the Royals after they already shipped out Aroldis Chapman, where he'd likely move into a setup role on a playoff team.