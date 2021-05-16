Barlow pitched a scoreless eighth inning, allowing a hit and a walk with one strikeout to earn a hold in Saturday's 5-1 win over the White Sox.

The right-hander pitched the eighth inning and was able to work around a couple of baserunners for his seventh hold of the year. Carlos Santana hit a solo shot in the ninth inning, which took away a save opportunity for Josh Staumont. Barlow has been solid with a 2.57 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB in 21 innings. He also has a save, a blown save and a 1-1 record across 19 appearances in a high-leverage role.