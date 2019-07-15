The Royals recalled Barlow from Triple-A Omaha on Monday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Barlow will provide the Kansas City bullpen with some extra depth after the team summoned Brian Flynn from the relief ranks to make a spot start over the weekend following the trade of Homer Bailey to Oakland. Barlow has racked up 52 strikeouts in 36.1 innings with the big club this season, but a 6.19 ERA and 1.54 WHIP have limited his overall fantasy impact.

