Barlow didn't allow a hit or walk while striking out two across 1.2 scoreless innings to earn the save Wednesday against the Giants.

Barlow entered the game with a one-run lead and a runner on first base. However, he worked out of the jam quickly and required 25 pitches to get the final five outs of the game. Barlow now has seven saves on the season, converting each of the last three opportunities for the team. Barlow has held opponents scoreless in seven of his last 10 appearances, and he has maintained an excellent 1.63 ERA across 27.2 frames on the campaign.