Barlow gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 13th save of the season in a 10-7 win over the Twins.

The right-hander rebounded from his third blown save of the season in impressive fashion, fanning Alex Kirilloff and Jorge Polanco en route to his fourth save in July. Barlow's recent stumbles have left him with a 5.35 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 47:22 K:BB through 38.2 innings on the season, but his high-leverage experience could still make him an attractive target for a contender at the trade deadline.