Barlow struck out two without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Tigers.

Barlow protected a three-run lead to earn his 15th save of the season. He's rebounded from a shaky stretch spanning late June and early July, as Wednesday's outing marked his fifth consecutive scoreless appearance -- during which he's picked up three saves while maintaining a 6:0 K:BB. Overall, Barlow has maintained a 2.16 ERA and 42:12 K:BB across 41.2 innings for the season.