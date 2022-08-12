Barlow allowed an earned run on a hit and no walks while striking out two to earn the save Thursday against the White Sox.

Barlow allowed a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, but he managed to maintain the remaining two-run lead to earn his 18th save of the season. He's now allowed at least one earned run in three of his last eight appearances while also taking two losses and blowing a save in that span. However, Barlow has been consistently excellent this season and still has a 2.32 ERA with a 53:15 K:BB across 52.1 frames.