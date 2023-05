Barlow picked up the save Wednesday with a perfect inning, including one strikeout against the Padres.

Barlow made quick work of the Padres in the ninth, as he needed just seven pitches to retire the side. The closer has worked 10 straight outings, and 10.2 innings, since he last allowed a run on April 19. All seven earned runs Barlow has allowed came in an eight-day span in April. The righty has 24 strikeouts in 17.1 innings this season.