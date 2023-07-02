Barlow earned a save against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing one walk and striking out one batter over 1.1 innings.

Barlow blew his previous save opportunity against Cleveland on Tuesday, but he bounced back against the Dodgers. The right-hander entered in the eighth frame with two runners on, two outs and Kansas City up by two runs, and he walked Mookie Betts to load the bases before getting Freddie Freeman to end the inning with a groundout. Barlow followed with a 1-2-3 ninth to notch the save. The veteran now has 10 saves on the campaign after registering a career-high 24 last season.