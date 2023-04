Barlow earned a save over the Giants on Friday. He allowed a hit and a walk while striking out two batters over a scoreless inning.

In this third appearance of the season, Barlow finally got a save opportunity. He gave up a leadoff triple to Joc Pederson and issued a two-out walk but slammed the door by striking out Blake Sabol. Barlow has tossed three shutout frames to begin the year.